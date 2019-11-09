Excited police dog shows off new shoes

(FOX NEWS) — An excited dog shows off his new work boots.
This good boy can hardly contain his excitement over his new shoes prancing and jumping around the parking lot… Testing them out.
Bryson, a six-year-old springer spaniel, works as a cadaver detection dog with the new south wales police dog unit in Australia.
He has a serious job, detecting human remains for the department but off-duty he is a regular pup wagging his tail excitedly over his new accessories.
