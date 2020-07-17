Exclusive: Abbott stresses importance of wearing masks to avoid shutdown, talks school guidelines

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — In an exclusive interview with KRBC on Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Governor Abbott said the coronavirus is “spreading rampantly across the State of Texas,” and that if everybody can wear a face mask for the next four weeks, “we will be able to get this under control.”

When asked about the potential of another shutdown, the governor said, “If people will follow the practice of wearing a face mask, it will allow us to avoid a shutdown. The last thing that we want to do is shut our economy back down again.”

Governor Abbott said counties are responsible for reporting their numbers to the state, who then compiles and reports the statewide data, noting that state officials work with local authorities to make sure numbers are accurate.

Speaking about the reopening of schools, Abbott said, “The whole strategy here is to create a setting so that it will be safe for teachers, as well as students as well as parents.” Abbott went on to say schools will be allowed to open physically if it’s safe for all involved, but if that isn’t possible, schools can implement distance learning strategies.

The governor also said that if a teacher, student, or anyone tests positive, the school will be allowed to shut down for sanitation purposes, but during that time the school will be required to provide online learning to their students.

To hear the full interview, watch the attached video.