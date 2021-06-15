EXCLUSIVE: Abilene man accused of killing grandmother describes events before her death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In an exclusive interview from the Taylor County Jail, an Abilene man accused of killing his grandmother described an argument the two had Monday morning before she was found dead in her apartment.

Joel Rakesh Laundre Thomas, 31, is accused of killing his 68-year-old grandmother, Judi Jones, who was found dead in her home at the Camelot Apartments in South Abilene Monday morning by a family member.

Thomas says they had an argument at her apartment Monday morning about his son, whose belongings were reportedly in the apartment.

“I ask her what she do to him, and she automatically said she didn’t know what I was talking about, and we got into an argument,” Thomas said. “All I ever wanted is to be with my kid,” said Thomas.

It was during that argument that Thomas says he picked up a nearby microphone stand, but only to scare his grandmother.

“She started screaming at me even more, because she flinched,” Thomas said.

Police says Judi Jones was found in the living room with trauma injuries that weren’t self-inflicted.

“I love my grandma very much, she raised me,” he says.

Thomas says he would never do anything to hurt his grandmother.

“I would never do anything like that. Not intentionally, not purposely,” Thomas said.

During the interview Tuesday morning, Thomas abruptly refused to continue describing with what happened that Monday morning without having an attorney present.

The Abilene Police Department declined to comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

Watch the full, raw interview below:

WARNING: This video contains strong language that may be offensive to some people

Thomas is currently being held at the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $256,000.