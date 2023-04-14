ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – They circumnavigated the globe in 80 days and now they’re back to tell the story. Mrs. Ellie Hamby and Dr. Sandy Hazelip returned Thursday to the place it all began, Wesley Court Senior Living, for a welcome home celebration. Standing room only as friends, family, and fans sat to hear stories from the ladies’ incredible journey.

Background

The presentation began with words from Helen Donaldson, Wesley Court’s Director of Life Enrichment. She introduced Glen Pugh, a representative from the Office of the Texas Land Commissioner, Dawn Buckingham. Pugh presented each of the ladies with a military challenge coin, in congratulations of their successful trip.

Following that, KTAB/KRBC’s Noah McKinney conducted a question and answer session, where the ladies told incredible stories from their time abroad, and shared videos and photos from all along the way.

Towards the end of the presentation, Hamby and Dr. Hazelip told KTAB/KRBC about their plans for the future. They’ve already begun looking into their next trip, cleverly titled ‘We’re 82 and Travel We Can Do!’

Among the countless media organizations and social media platforms now spreading their story, a possible book deal and talks of a screenplay have been discussed. There’s no telling what will be next for Abilene’s ageless adventurers, but whatever they take on, they’ve assured us it will be done with open arms and a smile.