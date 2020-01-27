Exclusive: Donald Trump, Jr. arrives in Abilene

U.S. stocks tumbled Monday afternoon after China announced a sharp rise in cases of a new virus that threatens to crimp global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each fell about 1.1%, giving up a significant portion of their gains for January. Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism suffered steep losses. Gold prices rose as did bonds as investors headed for safer holdings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.61%, its lowest level since October.