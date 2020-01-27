Exclusive: Donald Trump, Jr. arrives in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Country Club is welcoming a special guest on Monday.

Donald Trump, Jr. arrived in the Key City Monday morning for a campaign fundraiser.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was also in Abilene for the event.

