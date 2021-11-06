Exclusive: US Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales: Ft. Bliss has been forgotten

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – United States Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents District 23 in Texas, said that Ft. Bliss has been forgotten for too long.

In an Exclusive interview, the Texas Representative said that his 20 years of experience in the military will help him give the military post the attention and resources it needs.

A portion of Ft. Bliss is now in District 23 after a Texas redistricting map, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott late last month, split Ft. Bliss between two members of congress: Democrat Beronica Escobar and Republican Tony Gonzales.

The original proposal would have given Congressman Gonzales’ 23rd district all of Ft. Bliss and the El Paso airport, however, after the map was challenged and both Chambers of the Legislature signed off, the airport and a portion of the military installation were given back to Escobar in district 16.

Biggs Army Airfield, which supports two active duty army units is now represented by Gonzales, who said that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make sure the military post is successful.

“I love the fact that I’m representing Ft. Bliss I think it’s great. Look I’m a 20 year military veteran, these are not talking points this is who I am. I will always represent that community in a manner that I think is going to be honorable. Here’s the reality of things. Fort bliss has been forgotten. For too long Ft. Bliss has not had the opportunity to get the resources they need. I look forward to working with my good friend Veronica Escobar to strengthen our ties in El Paso. I don’t look at it as either / or. I think there is an opportunity where we can both work together to get things done and everyone wins, and the people of El Paso win. Ultimately I’m here to serve and I look forward to serving ep county.” CoNGRESSMAN TONY GONZALES

We reached out to Veronica Escobar for comment, however she has not responded to the request.