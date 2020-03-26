EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gov. Greg Abbott answers COVID-19 questions on KTAB News at 5

Breaking News
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott appeared on KTAB News at 5 on Thursday, where he answered questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

KTAB’s Stacie Lopez asked the governor about the prospects of a statewide shelter in place order, how he’s been communicating with leaders at the local level, and advice to people who might be worried about COVID-19.

Watch the attached video to see the full exclusive interview.

