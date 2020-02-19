HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has rescheduled next month’s execution of a San Antonio man condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl.
Carlos Treviño had been set for execution on March 11, but a judge in San Antonio last week moved the execution to June 3 after Treviño’s attorneys requested that the previous execution order be withdrawn.
Treviño’s attorneys argued paperwork delays had invalidated the order.
- Execution rescheduled for Texas man condemned in 1996 death
- Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de Febrero, 2020
- Census Bureau’s new ad campaign targets minorities
- USDA moving forward with new SNAP regulations
- USDA finalizes new food stamp work requirements