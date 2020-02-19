Execution rescheduled for Texas man condemned in 1996 death

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has rescheduled next month’s execution of a San Antonio man condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl.

Carlos Treviño had been set for execution on March 11, but a judge in San Antonio last week moved the execution to June 3 after Treviño’s attorneys requested that the previous execution order be withdrawn.

Treviño’s attorneys argued paperwork delays had invalidated the order.