Expectant father’s celebratory gunfire during gender reveal prompts 3 school lockdowns

A man’s celebratory gunfire during a gender reveal prompted three Tennessee schools to go on lockdown. (Photo: Getty Images)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three schools in Tennessee were on lockdown Wednesday while officers investigated an incident of shots being fired nearby. The cause of the gunfire? An expectant father fired a weapon during a gender reveal phone call, officials said.

According to police, the soon-to-be father was calling relatives to reveal the gender of his child. The man then stepped outside and fired celebratory rounds into the air and the expectant mother screamed – apparently out of excitement.

A neighbor heard the shots and the scream and called 911. Because the shots were reported so close to several schools, they were briefly put on lockdown.

Officers have cited the father with unlawful discharging of a firearm inside city limits.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and schools were quickly lifted from lockdown.

As for the gender of the baby at the center of the whole incident – the family is having a boy.