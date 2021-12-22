Expert says omicron likely already in Big Country as it overtakes delta as dominant variant in Texas

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- In a recent conference call with state pandemic experts, medical director and health authority for the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District Dr. Gary Goodnight says a concerning development came to light.

“Just two weeks ago the statistics showed 99% delta, and in two weeks that changed to 92% omicron,” Dr. Goodnight says.

While no Big Country cases have gone through the expensive state testing process to confirm omicron in our area, the sheer rate of spread means it’s likely already here.

“I think just statistically that all new cases in Texas will mist likely be the omicron variant. Fortunately, so far, that hasn’t equaled increased hospitalizations,” says Goodnight.

Goodnight says those with no underlying conditions such as obesity, respiratory problems, or immune system complications might not see as severe a reaction to the virus.

“An average person that may be infected with omicron would infect 3.5 other people,” says Goodnight.

Compared to the flu, in which one sick person is expected to infect only one other person, with such a rapid transmission rate, it’s much more likely that those with underlying conditions will see infection.

“It’s not like a virus has a brain and it’s mutating to be more infective, but it just changes as things affect it then it replicates in a different way,” Goodnight says.

Fortunately, we can change and adapt too, developing medication and treatments to block out the virus before it can settle in and replicate again.

“The very good news is if you have had the vaccination and the booster then you’re about 92% to 93% protected against omicron.” says Goodnight.

However, that protection drops to around 70% without the booster shot, which is why Dr. Goodnight along with the state are urging vaccination and social accountability. In other words, Texans helping Texans.

“I do think that this too shall pass, it’s just how long it’s gonna take, we just don’t know yet,” Goodnight says.