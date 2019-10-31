Experts remind Abilene residents to turn off water sprinklers in freezing temps

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After waking up to record low temperatures Thursday morning, residents have been taking precautions to protect against freezing weather.

Usually people take the time to protect their pets, pipes, and plants in this kind of weather, but one item many homeowners overlook is turning off their water sprinkler systems.

We insulate our homes and cover the outdoor faucets, but leaving the watering systems on timers during freezing weather can be costly.

“The biggest thing is getting it turned off to where it’s not running throughout the winter time. If you want that green grass that bad, it’s gonna be pretty hard work to try to keep that in this type of weather, but the biggest thing is just turn it off,” says Jose Valenzuela, from Unique Solutions.

Experts say damage caused from leaving sprinkler systems on can cost upward of $250.