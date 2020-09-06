Experts say clay found deep in the soil causes home foundations to move

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – During the summer, your air conditioner isn’t the only thing getting pushed to the limit, the heat may also be affecting the foundation of your home.

“Well in brick homes you’re going to see cracks in the brick but on the inside, you’ll see cracks in the walls ceiling doors and windows don’t open and shut very well,” Shane Mcclung owner of lone start injections said.

Expecting a high volume of calls towards the end of summer, he said home owners will often go the route of replacing their entire foundation.

“About all there is piers,” he said. “And peers will fix it they will jack your house back up to where it needs to be, but all it does it move again when you get the rain, heat and moister leaving the soil.”

Using a more environmental approach, Shane said the problem is actually in the soil.

“Well for west Texas you get between here and the other side of Dallas and you’ve got a lot of clay in the soil,” he said. “So, as it heats up during the year, water evaporates out of the soil, plants drink it and you’ll get the moister leaving the soil which causes it to move.”

Without tearing up the ground, he injects an acid-based solution deep into the soil.

“That takes the negative charge off your clay which makes it not bond to clay particles anymore,” he said. “And so, with a load on top of it like a house, it will compress the soil where moister can’t get into it.”

But whatever route you go to fix it, Shane said, the most important thing is that you do fix it.

“It will just slowly move to a point where it will cause problems with your walls your roofs rafters, structural issues.”