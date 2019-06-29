Experts share tips for child safety online after sting operation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Following the arrest of 13 men after a sting by Abilene Police and the Department of Public Safety, local experts are sharing ways for parents to keep their children safe as they browse online.

Monica Reid and Lori Bunton work for the Regional Victim Crisis Center and say that giving a child enough attention can prevent them from falling for negative attention from a predator.

“Online predators specifically try to target kids that are feeling unloved and explore putting their emotions online,” said Reid.

Several other tips include:

Monitoring the child’s online activity and take note of who they’re speaking with and what they’re saying

Become familiar with the social media apps children are using and be aware of how they work

Make sure a child is aware of how serious the consequences of meeting with an online stranger can be, such risks include sexual assault and kidnapping

You may find it necessary to install a GPS tracking app on your child’s phone to know where they are

The Regional Victim Crisis Center may be contacted at 325-677-7895 for any further advice on how to speak to children on the topic of online predators.