ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council met Wednesday morning to discuss the 2022-2023 City Budget, wherein resident’s can expect a change in their property taxes, as well as street maintenance fees.

In the budget hearing, led by City Manager Robert Hanna, hit three major points of emphasis for Abilene:

Giving non-civil service employees a 6% pay raise

More funding to current service

Applying more funds towards residential/ neighborhood street maintenance.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with Hanna one-on-one to get a better idea of what this means for Abilenians. He said resident’s will see a decrease in their property tax rate this upcoming year.

The upcoming rate will be about 0.76 cents per $100 of property value, a slight drop from the 0.79 cents last year, rounding up. For the owner of a $100,000 home, that would translate to $762.10 in property taxes in 2023.

While the tax rate is decreasing, Hanna said it may not completely lower your taxes, but rather balance them out due to rapidly rising property values.

“My tax bill is going to go up because my praise values are increasing. I’m not going to suggest peoples’ taxes are going down. It may in some instances, but majority of people saw their appraisals increase,” Hanna explained. “We’re trying to recognize that and reduce the tax rate in a responsible manner, to offset the pain people are going to feel with the tax bill.”

On top of decreasing the property tax rates, City Council voted to raise monthly street maintenance fees by $2, an increase postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That would raise a single-family residence’s monthly fee from $6.75 to $8.75. If you qualify in the Low-Moderate Income (LMI) bracket, though, the monthly fee will remain $1.75.

If you think you may qualify for the LMI reduced fee, click here to contact the Abilene Office of Neighborhood Services.

The adoption of the new budget is scheduled for August 11.