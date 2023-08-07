ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council will vote on the approval and adoption of the 2023-2024 tax rates at the meeting this Thursday, August 10 — which could cost you more or less, depending on your home’s value.

According to the city’s Director of Finance, Mike Rains, there will be a less than 3-cent difference in the tax rate from last year, with it being 0.7328 versus last year’s 0.7621. That means a home valued at $100,000 could be paying about $732 dollars this year, and a $150,000 home could pay around $1,098.

Abilene’s new proposed property tax rate according to the value of your home

Abilene homeowners could see a potential decrease if the value of their property has not changed since last year. However, if a home’s value did increase, the owner could be paying more this year.

Rains told KTAB/KRBC, “The tax rate will go down, that’s a certainty. The question is on each individual property; will your tax that you’re going to pay go down? Because it depends on your assessed value of your property. For a number of properties, the value went up this year, so it could very well be that you’re paying a slight bit more.”

The appraisal district has created a website where Abilene residents can type in their home address and it will tell you the estimated tax rate that you could pay for the upcoming year. The rate does not include the impact of additional tax revenue from city construction.