BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – People across the Big Country have asked: What is those two dots in the sky? The answer: Venus and Jupiter.

Here is an excerpt from NASAs website:

‘As this lunar cycle progresses, Jupiter, Mars, and the background of stars will appear to shift westward each evening (as the Earth moves around the Sun), while bright Venus will move slowly the other direction, shifting towards Jupiter until they pass each other just half a degree apart on March 1.‘

Courtesy of NASA

NASA also wrote that the two planets will appear around half of a degree apart at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. According to EarthSky.org, Venus will move upwards as Jupiter moves downwards throughout the month of March.