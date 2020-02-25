Exploring health options for aging parents

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) As our parents and loved ones start to get older many people are faced with a difficult decision.

“It generally comes down to all of a sudden you’ve identified a need that maybe mom or dad needs some assistance that unfortunately you can’t provide or they can’t do for themselves anymore.”

Jonathan Burton is the executive director at Wisteria Place.

“We’re considered what’s called a CCRC which just means continuous care retirement community,” said Burton. “The best thing that we do here is we allow everyone to come in and decorate with everything they want to decorate because the idea is this is their home.”

Wisteria is an assisted living, independent living, and memory care center.

“Our memory care unit is for those folks that unfortunately have dementia or Alzheimer’s. It is a secure area for those that may be wondering.”

If a nursing or retirement home isn’t and options there are also in-home services.

“If your loved one, parent, a spouse can not go to an outpatient setting we come directly to you.”

Sarah Massey is the home health specialist for Kindred at Home.

“Our job really between all three services we off here in Abilene, is to keep people at home as long as they can.”

People like Jolene Sollivan who retired back in 1989.

“They also wanted me to have the home health care as well, to keep a check on it and make sure it was getting better and not worse.”

For the past 6 weeks Andrea Leverts, an RN for Kindred has helped Jolene recover from a brown recluse spider bite.

“They sent us orders for wound care and I came out in the home. We have a starter care packet that we go over. We did the admission visit which goes over consents and questions about their health getting there vitals signs, questions about their medications.”

Thanks to Andrea, Jolene’s spider bite has completely healed.

“I just feel totally cared for. I almost feel like Andrea could be another daughter. I have another daughter who checks on me regularly.”

The Area Agency on Aging offers more resources for you to explore.