Explosion ignites truck, shop in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An explosion caused a truck and shop to ignite in Jones County Tuesday morning.

The explosion happened at a property off the 7000 of CR 321 around 11:30 a.m.

First responders told KTAB and KRBC some propane tanks inside the shop likely exploded, causing the entire building and a truck inside to catch fire.

No one was at the property when the fire began but neighbors did report hearing an explosion.

Members of the Hawley Fire Department and the Anson Fire Department are still on scene attempting to contain the flames.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.