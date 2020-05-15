Expo Center grounds working on phase three renovations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Commissioners Court met Thursday to discuss phase three of renovating the Expo Center grounds. Phase three mainly includes upgrades to the coliseum, such as not having to move dirt in and out for rodeo events. Commissioner Randy Williams explained what other renovations would be made.

“We’re going to be adding additional restrooms which have been badly needed, providing a little bit better ramping for our handicapped folks, a better dressing room situation. I think it’s going to get a pretty nice face lift. Changing the main entrance into the building from the north side to the east side,” Williams said.

Expo Center Vice President and General Manager Rochelle Johnson is looking forward to the coliseum’s changes and knows she can make more plans for the facility once finished.

“The coliseum can be renovated, and when in the past for six months we would have dirt in the coliseum and not be able to have concerts, now we can have concerts and provide more entertainment as well as economic benefit to the community,” Johnson said.

The total cost for phase three is estimated to be about $15 million and is also expected to be finished no later than the end of April 2021. Williams says other commissioners and members of the courthouse are happy to accept these changes to the Expo Center.

“We’re in total agreement about this process. We take reports back to other members of the court, so they’re aware of what’s going on and really there’s been total cooperation and understanding of what’s going on and everyone’s pretty excited,” Williams said.