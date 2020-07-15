Expo Center impacted by COVID-19, unsure about West Texas fair

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Expo Center has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening the West Texas Fair and Rodeo.

Rochelle Johnson from the Expo Center says that the business is severely hurting “The end of May, which was the last financial statement we put together, we were $299,000 in the hole,” says Johnson.

After canceling the Western Heritage Classic, things worsened.



“That was about a 250 thousand dollar hit to our bottom line,” said Johnson.



The Taylor County Expo Center and Frontier Texas both rely on a tax from the Events Venue District, which they’ve been receiving for nearly 16 years.



“That is a 2 percent tax on hotel visitations or stays in Taylor County and that 2 percent is shared,” said Jeff Salmon, and although this tax is helping both businesses, he says, “67 percent of our budget is funded through that tax.”

He also says he has seen his donors step up, meanwhile the expo center may be turning to their rainy day fund once again after dipping into the almost 500 thousand dollar fund after a rain soaked 2018 fair.



If the West Texas Fair and Rodeo is canceled… The expo center will have to use the remainder of the rainy day fund.



“Well. I think it’s going to be a major decision for this organization as to whether or not we continue to operate, “says Johnson.



The business will vote at the end of the month on whether the fair will be happening or not.