Extreme Heat Today

We are setting up for a very hot & dry work week coming up with highs throughout the week in the upper 90’s with some 100’s possible. For your Monday it will be clear with very hot weather with an afternoon high of 100 degrees expected. The winds will be from the south and light at 5 mph. Stay cool & hydrated today. For tonight we will not see much cooler weather as we look for clear skies and an overnight low of only 76 degrees. The winds will be a bit more breezy from the east southeast at around 5-10 mph.