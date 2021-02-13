Extreme winter weather causes changes to Abilene’s vaccination plan

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mother Nature is causing some changes to Abilene’s COVID-19 vaccination plans this next week.

Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District Director Annette Lerma said she was notified that the city’s upcoming allotment that was expected Monday is now delayed until at least Wednesday. She said she was notified by the State which receives its allocations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC.)

Abilene’s allocation for this next week includes 2,995 Phizer doses. These were initially expected to be administered on Tuesday and Wednesday. These will now be re-scheduled as soon as possible and when the vaccine arrives.

Lerma said 600 people were already scheduled to receive their dose this next week but they are now being scheduled for Feb. 24.

Additionally, Lerma said second doses were scheduled to be adminstered Thursday and Friday. She said if the doses arrive, they will keep that schedule. If they don’t arrive, the Health District will communicate that.

Residents are reminded to answer their phone from unknown numbers if they signed up on either the 1-A or 1-B list. Lerma said that even if the City does shut down operations on Monday due to weather, her staff will work from home.

The Health District said this next week will be very fluid and they will work to make sure residents are informed.

Abilene serves as a vaccine hub for surrounding areas. For more information, click here.