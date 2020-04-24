Facebook group celebrates Nolan County Seniors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – As teenage milestones are postponed and cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Nolan County Facebook group is making sure high school seniors’ accomplishments aren’t going unnoticed.

“I thought if it works out it works out, at least they’ll know someone wanted to do something for them,” said Nellie Aguilar, an admin of the social media page ‘Adopt a Senior – Nolan County’

The page, which has more than 500 members, pairs community members with seniors from the county. Once “adopted” the “adoptee” sends gift baskets or other tokens of appreciation to their senior.

“They don’t get to have prom, have graduation. I thought this would be something to help their slump,” said Aguilar.

Lily Smola is a senior from Sweetwater and was adopted by her second-grade teacher. She received her gift Wednesday morning, bringing a smile to the young woman during a bittersweet time apart from her classmates.

“It was nice to know that there are people thinking about you all the time, praying for you,” said Smola.

