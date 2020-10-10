FACT CHECK: MJ Hegar and John Cornyn face off in first Texas Senate debate

Austin, TX October 9, 2020: Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar of Round Rock face off in a Nexstar televised debate Friday night at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Hegar is slightly behind the long-time senator in latest polls late in the campaign. (Photo by Bob Daemmrich/Courtesy Nexstar Media Group)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic nominee MJ Hegar faced off on Friday in the first statewide debate in the election to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate. KXAN analyzed statements made by both candidates about their opponent’s record or prior statements.

CORNYN CLAIM: Hegar supports defunding police, organization that calls for legal prostitution

Cornyn said the Hegar supports defunding police and called out her association with the organization “Campaign Zero,” which he said supports defunding police and legalized prostitution. Hegar said she does not support defunding police and supported the organization because of its support to community policing. Fact check analysis shows “Campaign Zero” advocates for reforming, not defunding, police and the decriminalization of prostitution.

HEGAR CLAIM: Cornyn does not have a “sense of urgency” to pass second round of stimulus

MJ Hegar made this claim when asked if she would support an additional round of stimulus for Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that Cornyn has been quoted several times expressing that he doesn’t have a “sense of urgency” in passing another stimulus bill. However, Politico reported on Wednesday that Cornyn is a leading proponent of the next round of stimulus in the U.S. Senate.

CORNYN CLAIM: Hegar’s first vote would be with Sen. Chuck Schumer

Cornyn attempted to initially set a tone that Hegar is ruled by Washington Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, citing her “Hollywood” and elitist donors.

Hegar said: “You can’t run against them.”

An analysis of Hegar’s campaign contribution by Open Secrets, which doesn’t include the most recent fundraising quarter, shows that 51% of Hegar’s campaign contributions have come from out of state.

HEGAR CLAIM: Cornyn said “we’re not even sure if kids can catch COVID”

Hegar highlighted a statement made to a Dallas television station in July in which Cornyn said “We still don’t know whether children can get it and transmit to others,” saying Texans need a leader who is informed by science. Cornyn replied that “we now know kids can get it.”