Fall season brings allergens to the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the first day of fall hits Abilene, so does the next wave of allergies.

Ragweed and sagebrush are two of the culprits that will have Abilene residents sneezing over the next few months, especially after the most recent cold front and several hot, dry and windy weeks.

However, this year, being able to differentiate between your allergies and a potential COVID-19 case will be crucial.

Molly Johnson works with special needs patients everyday, so it’s important to her that she stays on top of her health.

“I take Claritin and little gummy vitamins,” Johnson said. “I do whatever I can to keep my body healthy.”

Especially when her allergies flare up.

“My sinuses get really swollen and I look like I’m crying 24/7,” Johnson said. “It just gets really hard to breathe and I start coughing.”

However, that itchy feeling and irritation are normal symptoms, Dr. Ashley Hall said.

Dr. Hall says that it can be hard to tell the difference between COVID-19 and allergies at times, but allergies typically won’t cause body aches and the fever.

She said that one way to help prevent any confusion is to start taking allergy medications early, especially if you know your allergies get worse during the fall months.

Dr. Hall also said to be mindful of Abilene’s strong winds, because the dust and dirt can cause irritation if you are already dealing with nasal symptoms.

She recommends that if you want to stay ahead of your allergies, use over-the-counter nasal sprays like Flonase, which are effective for all types of allergens.