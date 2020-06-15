Families enjoy splash pad at Red Bud Park as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- During the COVID-19 pandemic families have spent a lot of time inside. With some of the restrictions being loosened, families have the chance to get outside and have some fun at the Red Bud Park Splash Pad.

“All I do is play Fortnite and that gets boring sometimes, and to come out here and do real things, it feels really good,” said Abilene resident Levon Terrell Koonce Jr.

Some states are opening back up faster than others, and this father says he is trying to capitalize on this opportunity.

“A lot of places don’t get to do stuff like this because of the whole scare behind the COVID-19 crisis, and we’re just happy we’re able to do anything like this at all. Some people still have curfews. Some people still have things they can’t do, but we’re able to, we’re taking advantage of it,” said San Angelo, Texas native, Jeremy Drumgoole.

The General Manager of Dad’s Ice Cream was near the splash pad in Red Bud Park and she says, she is proud of the way their ice cream trucks are sanitized and kept clean under the looming threat of COVID-19.

“When they open we have everything wiped down. We have our sink, our counters, everything’s cleaned. Everybody has to wear gloves. They change their gloves out per transaction. The way we do credit cards, we don’t even touch credit cards,” said Dad’s Ice Cream General Manager Stephanie Clements.

Playing at a water park and having family picnics are two of the many ways families can spend quality time together.

“Just be with your family, be together. You don’t know when things can end. So, just always be together with your family,” said Drumgoole.