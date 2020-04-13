Families spend Easter social distancing at local parks

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Easter is a holiday most families spend together and while many places are closed because of COVID-19 local parks remain open.

“I think that it’s important that you get away from the TV and do other stuff,” says Mary Ranjel.

Ranjel spent the day with her family at Cal Young park.

“I decided to bring out the grandbabies to try and teach them how to fish. We’re also going to be flying kites and then doing Easter eggs for Easter,” says Ranjel.

The windy day also made for perfect kite flying and a water balloon fight over at Red Bud park.

Ranjel says while she happy they’re together for the holiday, there’s still something missing.

“It doesn’t feel the same. It doesn’t feel quite like Easter. We haven’t seen as many families with Easter eggs out,” says Ranjel.

With government orders permitting gatherings of more than 10 people from the same household this family says their lucky to be under the same roof.

“We spend more family time together. Lots of movies. A lot. Every night is movie night,” says Ranjel.

Like many families they’re making the most out of a difficult time.

“Most parents work, in most cases and they don’t get a lot of quality time with the kids. Now we’re all kind of being forced to and I think it’s great,” says Ranjel.

Most of our local parks have blocked off the playgrounds but, you can still visit many of the other open areas like walking trails, just remember to practice social distancing.