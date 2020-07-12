Families staying cool in the sun at the Abilene State Park pool

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Staying cool under the sun can be tough, so it’s no surprise that hanging out by the pool was a popular idea for a Saturday.

Amanda Fudge said she were already doing some camping here at the Abilene State Park with her grandkids, when she decided to take advantage of the open pool reservations.

She said a family can purchase a pool ticket for a two-hour reservation with the maximum number limited in the pool area to 75 people at a time.

“Yeah I think so. I bet there’s not ever 75 people here. and you can distance yourself because there’s enough room to distance yourself from anybody else in the pool,” she said.

And if you just didn’t get enough water in your first reservation, get just get another. Amanda said she plans to.

“In fact, we have more tickets to come back at 4:30 to 6:30,” she said.

Because you can never cool off enough.

Whether you coming to the park to swim or just hike, they recommend you make a reservation beforehand.