Family and friends parade to celebrate Abilene boy’s 1st birthday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It was a big day for little man Kyson Field, who turned one Thursday. A lot of family and friends met up at Beltway Park Church to decorate their cars and plan a surprise parade for him. Every car lined up and got ready to head over and get the party started.

Kyson and his family were taken by surprise and were happy to see they had a big turnout for his first birthday. His mom Macy said they had no idea this was coming.

“Most of my family is not from around here and so I was not expecting to see any of them today. So, that was cool that they came and surprised us,” she says.

Kyson’s grandma Traci was one of the masterminds behind planning the parade. She was thankful to see family and friends show out for the occasion.

“There was several people that came out today and we probably had about 20 cars going down the street, I’m sure all the neighbors were wondering what was going on. So, it turned out absolutely great,” she said.

Although Kyson might not have been too sure of the experience, he was still a star on his first birthday.