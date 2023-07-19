ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In April of 2023, Kathleen Gonzales of Abilene got test results that shook her to her very core. News, she said, weakened her will to push on. But with unwavering support from her family, the pain has been made easier to handle.

“I didn’t wanna believe it at first. It took me a while. I was kinda depressed for a little bit, but with my family, I came a long way because if it wasn’t for them, I think I would have gave up,” Gonzales said.

The diagnosis took its own toll on Gonzales’ family, who were confronted with the thought of losing her too soon.

Gonzales with grandchildren Macayla and Craigory

“I didn’t want anything to happen to her because she’s the person that likes to take care of me, so it’s tough,” shared Macayla Wright, Gonzales’ granddaughter.

Grandson Craigory Wright included, “The worst things always happen to the best people.”

Macayla and Craigory’s father, also named Craigory, told KTAB/KRBC his mother’s news didn’t fully hit him until he went with her for her first chemotherapy treatment.

“Just seeing her so weak, that was a heartbreaking thing because I’ve never seen my mother like that,” Craigory senior said.

Even though seeing his mother in a weak state was so daunting, Craigory senior said he wasn’t about to let her stay in that mindset, and he was ready to be by her side no matter what.

Gonzales before Chemo

“For her to always be there for me, I’m always gonna be there in return,” ensured Craigory senior.

In addition to taking off work to care for her, and making family shirts to show their support, Gonzales’ family was right there by her side when she shaved her head during chemo.

“I don’t have any confidence in myself, so to cut my hair was just more harder on me, and I cried a little bit. But I know the hair isn’t what makes your personality, it’s what’s inside,” Gonzales reasoned.

Gonzales’ son Craigory mid-hair cut

That was a lesson she must have passed down to her son as he and his son went under the clippers at the same time. It gave Gonzales a physical reminder that while they may not know her pain, her struggle is shared, and support is never far away.

“You’re waking up like that because you’re sick,” explained Craigory senior. “We’re waking up like that because we’re with you.”

Gonzales’ granddaughter Macayla told KTAB/KRBC she wanted to shave her head as well, but dad said no. Even still, she is always knocking on grandma’s door to go out and enjoy the world with her, despite her pain.

“It’s been very hard lately just seeing her like this sometimes, but like, I just tell her that she has to keep on going. I’m just really grateful and that God is good, that she’s here right now with me,” Macayla praised.

Gonzales added, “I have to make sure I get up and help them out because I don’t want them to think that I’m ready to leave just yet, because I’m not.”

With her support group rallying around her, Gonzales said she is optimistic about her outlook. Confident that the time they spend together, now will be happy moments they can enjoy together in the future.