Family, community mourn loss of Abilene’s 1st Hispanic firefighter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Many in the Big Country are mourning the loss of Abilene’s first Hispanic firefighter, who died on Sunday.

Family members say Henry Davila died Sunday at the age of 75.

Although he was proud to be Abilene’s first Hispanic firefighter, Davila was also known for many other talents, interests, and occupations.

According to his obituary, Davila was a master barber, and a member of the National Guard before becoming a firefighter in Abilene.

After receiving many accolades for his hard work with the Abilene Fire Department, Davila retired from the Fire Marshal’s office in 2002.

He then taught fire science at Cisco Junior College before opening Rescue Bail Bond.

Davila also loved to play golf.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, located at 5750 Highway 277 in Abilene.

Funeral services will be held the next day at 2 p.m., also at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. The family asks that everyone who plans to attend wears a mask.

