ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family and a Taylor County Constable were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Abilene’s Original Town South area Wednesday afternoon. No major injuries or fatalities were reported.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday a Taylor County Constable SUV collided with another vehicle, driven by a mother with her two kids as passengers, at the intersection of South 7th and Butternut Streets.

The driver of the constable SUV was transported to a nearby hospital, to be checked out for minor injuries.

Police told KTAB/KRBC dash cam footage from the constable vehicle will be reviewed and a statement will later be provided.

Operation Slow Down, an initiative by the Abilene Police Department to combat rising traffic crash fatalities, began Tuesday and lasts until Tuesday, June 21.