WESTBROOK, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was just more than a month ago when the Westbrook ISD community was left in shock after a fatal crash on their way back from a playoff game. Now, as the team wraps up the 2023 football season, their recovering family and friends are once again cheering from the sidelines.

On November 9, a group of students and fans from Westbrook ISD were involved in a crash while returning from a game in Garden City. The accident took place on Ranch Road 33, just outside of Big Spring, when two 18-wheelers collided, causing the vehicles the students and fans were traveling in to wreck.

At least eight people from the Westbrook ISD community were injured, including the daughter of the head coach and sister of star player Parker Matlock.

Matlock’s sister was hospitalized for four days after the accident. However, she was able to cheer on the team at the playoff game in Arlington on Wednesday. Despite the Westbrook Wildcats falling short against the Gordon Longhorns, the Matlock family still found a win after their trip to Arlington.

“She was absent from the games. Being at the hospital was really hard. I knew after the game I wouldn’t get to talk to her and Mom, so when we played Happy, I got to see her right before the game, and that was just a really big moment. I needed that, and like you said, it’s really just a driving force, and I’m just really glad to see her and go on this trip with us,” said Westbrook Quarterback Parker Matlock.