Family members of Abilene veterans begin placing flags at cemetery for Memorial Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Family members of veterans buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene will be allowed to place American flags on the graves of their loved ones starting Monday.

After two interments Monday, there are 3,048 veterans buried at the cemetery.

Jimmy Defoor, the on-site representative and Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran, said that the flags placed on the graves are more than a temporary token of gratitude, but rather a reminder of the courage and valor they displayed in the heat of battle.

Family members will have exclusive access to place flags on their loved ones’ graves until Friday at 5:00 p.m.

From 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, community members will have the opportunity to place a flag on any grave that was left without.

On Memorial Day, a special ceremony conducted by the Dyess Air Force Base Chiefs Group will take place beginning at 11:00 a.m to honor all those who have served in the line of duty.