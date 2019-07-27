Family of Jeannie Quinn create petition to revoke parole of Ricky Don Henderson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — On Friday, the family of Jeannie Quinn publicized a petition on Change.org to pressure the State of Texas to permanently revoke parole from Ricky Don Henderson.

Quinn was the young woman from Levelland who was found dead in Abeline in April 2018 after being reported missing from Levelland.

According to a statement made by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Department, Quinn was reportedly last seen in a truck owned by Henderson.

The petition states that Henderson was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2007 and was released on parole after serving seven years.

Henderson is currently being held in Taylor County Jail on drug charges unrelated to the death of Quinn.

The petition asks why the State of Texas has not pulled Henderson’s parole indefinitely, and why they had not done so prior to the death of Quinn.

“Maybe if they did Jeannie would still be with us,” the petition said.

Henderson is also a person of interest in the 1993 disappearance of his wife.

