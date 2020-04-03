Family optimistic after restaurant fire

POTOSI, Texas (KTAB) – The COVID-19 pandemic has already wreaked havoc on the food industry, but Doc’s Bar and Grill was weathering that storm.

“We had never delivered food before, until a week and a half, two weeks ago”, said Ben Hudman, ho co-owns Doc’s with his parents. “That totally threw us for a loop. We wanted to give our waitresses a job, and since we didn’t already have delivery drivers, we just turned them into delivery drivers.”

The Big Country establishment has only a two month history, and although they had been handling the challenges imposed by COVID-19, it was a different challenge that would stop them in their tracks.

“Someone smelled smoke around 1 to 1:30 in the neighborhood. By 4 it was in flames”, said Hudman.

Thanks to a quick response from assorted fire departments, Doc’s was left with four walls and a roof, but by the time they arrived, the damage was done. Fire had destroyed much of the interior of the building. Still, the shell that remains is something to build on.

“We’re looking forward to the future. We feel like we’re going to come back better than ever”, said Hudman.

It will take months of hard work to get back to normal; Hudman estimates 4 or 5. No matter how much time it takes, the family remains dedicated to their venture, and seeing it back in action.

“We will never be gone from the Potosi community. The support we’ve gotten since we opened Super Bowl Sunday has been overwhelming.”