Family speaking out after murder of 18-year-old Eastland girl

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The family of 18-year-old Carizma Maynard is speaking out after she was killed in Eastland.

“I don’t understand. I believe in God and I’m still asking why? Why did he let him take my baby,” Kimberly Winter, the victim’s mother.

Carizma was shot at home in Eastland just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

“She had great plans. She had very deep thoughts about what she wanted in life. She was fixing to go to school in Minnesota. She wanted to be something with animals, wildlife rehab,” says Winter.

Her family says they’re left with good memories of a wise young woman.

“All that she ever wanted to do is help people. She always saw the good in people, even when no one else did,” says Myranda Hammer, Maynard’s sister.

The suspect in Maynard’s murder is her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Sean Simington.

“I understand his family is going through something. His mother was there and she was the one that called 911. I can’t imagine the anguish she’s going through,” says Winter.

The victim’s mother says she’s asking for prayer for both families but, she is also demanding answers for her daughter.

“I do want justice. I don’t know what that is. I don’t know what that looks like right now. I just know that I don’t have my baby no more. I’m still trying to process not seeing her come through my door,” says Winter.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with some of the funeral costs and other expenses.

Here’s a link: https://gf.me/u/x875tb