Family speaks about newlyweds killed minutes after wedding

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (CNN) – A tragic accident took the lives of a young married couple only minutes after saying their vows.

Harley Joe Morgan, 19, and his bride, 20-year-old Rhiannon Marie Morgan left an Orange County, Texas courtroom Friday afternoon and as they were pulling out of the driveway, their car and a pickup truck collided.

The groom’s mother and sister were behind the couple and saw the collision.

The high-school sweethearts had just gotten married. They hadn’t even been married for five minutes.

“Those two babies, the only thing that they wanted was to get married and start their life. The two of them had so many dreams,” says Kennia Morgan.

Dreams suddenly taken away.

The newlyweds were leaving the Justice of the Peace (JP) court at the airport and following behind them were the groom’s mother and sister.

“I was here and I watched it happen,” Kennia Morgan says.

The couple pulled out from the private JP Drive onto Highway 87.

The driver of an oncoming Ford pickup truck collided with their car.

“I watched my baby die. I’m still wearing my son’s blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car,” Kennia Morgan says.

A mother desperately trying to save two lives that only minutes earlier were becoming one.

“Today as a mother my worst nightmare happened in front of my eyes. That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life the rest of the time that I’m on earth,” she says.

The high school sweethearts married in JP court, but had future plans for a larger ceremony.

“They wanted a Christmas wedding, the 20th of December,” Morgan says.

“The 20th of December is when we were going to have matrimony with the flowers, all the friends, rest of the family, everything,” says Christina Fontenot.

A family that was looking ahead now has a message for all of us: to live in the present.

“Go home and hug your family tonight. If you have kids, go home and hug them because I don’t have my kid. I don’t have the one thing in my life that made me happy,” Morgan says.

It was supposed to be the happiest day of this young couple’s life, now they’re gone in an instant.

“Even if you’re mad, hug your family. Love your family even if they’ve made you mad, make amends. Don’t go to bed angry because you don’t know. You don’t know how fast you can lose that person,” Morgan says.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured.