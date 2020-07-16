Family suggests Abilene fallen Army Sgt as potential new name for Lee Elementary

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – A young soldier taken too soon, killed in action during his second tour in Iraq more than 10 years ago, United States Army Sergeant Reuben Marcus Fernandez’s family are looking to give his memory and name a permanent home in Abilene.

With a recent community coalition looking to change names of schools like Jackson and Lee Elementary, named after confederate figures, the family of the fallen soldier, who is from Abilene and went to Lee Elementary, thinks his name would be an appropriate replacement.

“So, I thought, ‘What better way to honor him than to put his name on that school?'” cousin Ruben Delagarza, Jr. said.

Ruben says there are people in this time period that accurately reflect the community of Abilene and deserve to be honored.

“If we’re going to change the name anyway, let’s change it and honor a local hero who gave his life for our country and grew up right here in our community, actually walked those halls,” he said.

Elizabeth Smyser, who has helped lead the grass roots movement on the school name changes, said the community has a history of not always representing voices from our minority communities.

“And I think this would be very inspirational for members of the Latino community or the African-American community to see someone whose story hasn’t been told,” she said.

Smyser said there’s no official protocol on submitting a name.

“They’re still working on hammering out the actual policy,” she said.

Ruben said the district told him criteria for school name changes will come in August.

“In the eyes of our family, he met the criteria a long time ago,” he said.

If you want to show support, the family is circulating a petition you can sign here.