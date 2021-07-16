Famous music venue in Roscoe, The Lumberyard, burns down

ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters battled a massive fire at the famous music venue, The Lumberyard, in downtown Roscoe early Friday morning.

According to the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department, the building appears to be a total loss.

Firefighters are now mopping up the scene and the area is now shut down.

Officials said the fire began early Friday morning around 1. There was no immediate word as to what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

The Lumberyard, which serves as a restaurant in addition to a music venue, has hosted big name stars like Merle Haggard, John Anderson, Wynonna Judd and more. It was formerly a lumber yard but was transformed to an outdoor venue for concerts.



















Massive fire at The Lumberyard in Roscoe, TX (Courtesy Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department)

