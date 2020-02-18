Farmers get the soil ready for cotton planting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Agriculture is big business in the Big Country, bringing in a billion dollars each year to our economy. From ranching to cotton farming, it keeps us thriving in West Texas.

“At this time of the year, we begin by getting the soil ready for planting time again,” said Jeff Posey, Chair of the Cotton Board.



“So if we have hard rains in the fall or the spring they may have washed the fields we have to go in a repair terraces.”



Something Posey says happens every year, and from there…



“The middle of May is usually the ideal planting time may through the middle of June we have a two-month window but ideal you have about a month.”



Posey’s family has been in the growing industry for four generations and he says it continues to evolve.



“My granddad was born in 1909 and I can remember him talking about seeing his first tractors”



Transforming farming forever…



“The technology today has changed just as much from tractors to the seeds we grow technology plays such a huge part.”



After planting the seed, growers spend the summer months working to protect it from mother nature.



“You get to the fall and then you begin to prep the plant for harvest then October, November, and December are extremely busy months for harvest.”



It’s off to the markets from there…



“Right now they’re really depressed… cotton prices are down to what the actual producer is receiving is somewhere between 55 to 65 cents.”



Almost half of what it normally averages and when prices get too high.



“Back in 2010 when the got up so high it reached a destruction point to where synthetics started taking the place of cotton.”



Something posey says the industry is still working to recover from.