Farming together at Denton Valley Farms

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From the biggest pumpkin in the bunch to some of the smallest pickers, Denton Valley Farms has just about it all.

“Each pumpkin that you see out here today, we have personally handled,” said owner Amanda Hatchett. “It took a lot of hard work to get to where we are at, a tremendous amount of blood sweat and tears, literally.”

Amanda went into business with her husband back in 2007, eventually buying the property in 2012, but as she says, farming was always in her blood.

“He grew up in a ranching family, I grew up in a farming family and we know the importance of that, how that shaped and formed our lives,” said Amanda Hatchett.

Now the two are sharing that with their six-year-old son, Haden who’s latest accomplishment is a pumpkin of his own.

“It’s 103.5 pounds,” said Haden Hatchett.

Hatchett, with the help of his father, grew the pumpkin and entered it this year’s county fair.

“We see the values and disciplines that it instills in him,” said Amanda Hatchett.

And at the core of this business is the one thing this family cherishes the most and that’s time spent together, a value they hope to share with all who enter through the farm gates.

“They want to share our family experiences with us and we get to share our farm with them,” said Amanda Hatchett.

The Denton Valley Farms pumpkin patch is open every weekend now through the end of the October.