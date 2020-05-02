Farolito restaurant sticking to take-out only despite having the green light to reopen

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- While some local restaurants are reopening, there are others deciding to wait. One local restaurant is making the tough decision to stick to take-out only, despite having the green light to reopen their dining area.

“I think it’s a good idea for some of these restaurants to stay closed,” said customer Cory James.

In an effort to protect its employees and customers, Farolito Restaurant on Cottonwood Street will continue to serve take-out only.

“We decided with the numbers still so high here in Abilene and continuing to rise every day, just for the safety of all of our employees and our customers we’re just gonna wait and see if the numbers level out and start to go down,” said Manager of Farolito Restaurant Kendra Sartor.

A lot of factors went into this decision, including the economic hardships their restaurant and employees are facing.

“It was a hard decision to make, because like you said everyone needs their jobs and money to support their families, but we just thought it was a lot safer to just continue to wait,” said Sartor.

Part of the reason they are not opening up their dining areas yet, is to limit any exposer their loved ones could have to COVID-19.

“As bad as it’s kinda getting, it’s like, ah do you really want to risk the servers who also got to go home to their families,” said Cory James.

“We just felt like it was right for us. We have medically fragile family members,” said Sartor.

While in the short term it might be good financially for them to reopen, you can’t put a price on the health and safety of this community.

“It’s never you, you gotta worry about, it’s the other people who are touching the salt shaker, the silverware, or whatever the case may be. So I’m all for it staying closed, getting to go, keep supporting local in Abilene,” said Cory James.