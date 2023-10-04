Editor’s correction: This article initially said this crash occurred in Taylor County. It has been confirmed and corrected to Callahan County.

CALLAHAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person has been confirmed dead at the scene of a crash on County Road 258 between Eula and Clyde Wednesday afternoon.

A stretch of County Road 258 was closed off just after noon due to a major wreck.

Clyde Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and the Texas Department of Safety (DPS) responded to reports of a crash along CR 258 and FM 603, about 13 miles south of I-20.

Authorities confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that a driver on CR 258 was hit by another driver who was crossing FM 603, and was killed in the process.

A stretch of FM 603 was closed off between CR 258 and FM 604, as of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. BigCountryHomepage.com will provide new updates as they are made available.