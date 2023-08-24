COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Saturday, August 19, the Comanche Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and Dodge pickup.

According to the Early Police Department, an officer saw a motorcyclist traveling at 90 miles per hour and attempted to pull the driver over. However, the driver refused to stop, and the pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. When the motorcyclist approached the city of Comanche, the officer began to back away to a distance of more than a quarter mile and then discontinued the pursuit after entering city limits.

Shortly after the pursuit, the motorcycle crashed into the pickup after running a red light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and Houston Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, 46-year-old Michael Dodd of Brownwood, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Early Police Department shared that alcohol may be a factor, and a blood sample was taken at the scene. This incident is under investigation by the Comanche Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.