Fatal crash in Nolan County; 2 dead and one injured

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were pronounced dead in an early morning crash reported in Nolan County Saturday.
Julie Michelle Barela, female, 54, and Randy Lee Barela, male, 54, were both from San Antonio. They were pronounced dead at the scene, their bodies were taken to McCoy’s Funeral Home in Sweetwater.
According to the preliminary crash report, one was traveling North on SH 70 while the other vehicle was traveling South. Vehicles collided in the southbound lane.
Jade Ethan Roby, male, 25, of Sweetwater is being treated at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital with a stable injury.
