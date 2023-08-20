SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A one-vehicle crash just north of Snyder has resulted in the death of one person.

At 5:00 a.m. on August 20, crews responded to US Highway 84 for a crash .08 miles north of Snyder. Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling north on US 84. However, the driver was unable to navigate a curve, leading to the car veering off the road and colliding with a road sign.

The vehicle then overturned, rolled across FM 1673 through a fence line then caught on fire. The conditions were clear and dry at the time of the incident.

24-year-old Johnny Hernandez of Port Arthur, Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Joe Lay.