CALLAHAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle crash in Callahan County has resulted in the death of one driver.

At 12:16 p.m. on October 4, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash located on Farm to Market Road 603 and County Road 258.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Ford pickup failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. A Chevrolet truck was traveling north on FM 603 when the Ford struck the trailer attached to the Chevrolet truck. The collision caused the Ford to overturn and the Chevrolet truck to ‘jack knife’ along the southbound lanes of FM 603.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was transported to a nearby hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Ford, identified as 93-year-old Lina Saucedo De Loving from Clyde, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Tom Rumfield.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the road conditions were clear and dry.