COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle crash north of Comanche has resulted in the death of one driver.

On July 18, just after 8:00 p.m., crews responded to a crash 6.2 miles north of Comanche. Preliminary investigation showed that a Dodge truck was traveling south in the northbound lane of FM 2247 around a curve as a Ford Explorer approached the curve.

The driver of the Dodge steered back into the southbound lane, and the driver of the Ford steered toward the southbound lane in an attempt to avoid the truck, causing a head-on collision in the middle of the road.

The driver and occupant of the Dodge were transported to Hendrick North Hospital. The driver sustained incapacitating injuries but is in stable condition, and the passenger was treated and released with non-incapitating injuries. Both were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Samara Johnson, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Johnny Conine. Johnson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.