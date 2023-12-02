BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A helicopter crash near Sterling City has claimed the life of at least one person.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that a 600N model craft from MD Helicopters Inc. (N745MB) crashed at approximately 4:00 p.m. on November 29. The circumstances of the crash are unknown.

A report from the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed at least one fatality, while an unofficial report from the Aviation Safety Network indicates that two occupants in the aircraft were killed. While the exact location of the crash is unknown, the helicopter was heading southwest of Abilene, according to Flight Radar.

Courtesy of Flight Radar

Investigation and documentation of the accident are ongoing, and NTSB investigators are working to determine what caused the craft to crash. Possible witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

